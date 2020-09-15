The Village of Oregon will have the same plan for polling locations as it did in April and August.
The polling and absentee voting locations for the Nov. 3 General Election will include the Village Hall Community Room, 117 Spring St. for all wards. In person absentee voting hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Friday, Oct. 23. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30.
Deputy clerk Candie Jones told Village Board trustees in a Sept. 11 email the village has already received 3,000 absentee requests as of that date.
“We are currently receiving approximately 50-100 requests that day and anticipate that number to grow as we get closer to the election,” Jones wrote. “Another bonus, we will be using additional tabulator … machines (purchased with grant money) for each reporting unit to process the large volume of absentees on Election Day.”
For more information, call the Village of Oregon at 835-3118.