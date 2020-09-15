A village votes

The Village of Oregon will encourage absentee voting for the November general election.

 File photo by Emilie Heidemann

The Village of Oregon will have the same plan for polling locations as it did in April and August.

The polling and absentee voting locations for the Nov. 3 General Election will include the Village Hall Community Room, 117 Spring St. for all wards. In person absentee voting hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Friday, Oct. 23. Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30.

Deputy clerk Candie Jones told Village Board trustees in a Sept. 11 email the village has already received 3,000 absentee requests as of that date.

“We are currently receiving approximately 50-100 requests that day and anticipate that number to grow as we get closer to the election,” Jones wrote. “Another bonus, we will be using additional tabulator … machines (purchased with grant money) for each reporting unit to process the large volume of absentees on Election Day.”

For more information, call the Village of Oregon at 835-3118.

