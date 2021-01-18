With the Planning Commission’s favorable recommendation, an affordable housing development plan now awaits Village Board approval within the next few months.
At its Thursday, Jan. 14, meeting, the commission reviewed Lakestone Properties’ specific implementation plan for constructing 153 family and senior apartments with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St. The Village Board’s approval would be the final public step before construction.
The commission recommended approval of the project under two conditions planning director Elise Cruz detailed in a report she presented at the meeting. One is ensuring bike parking is 10% of vehicle parking spaces; the other is moving its third building 10 feet to the west to satisfy the request of a neighboring apartment complex.
The plan shows three three-story multifamily residential buildings, which would go on the southern portion of the Janesville Street site, as much of the northern portion is wetland. One building would be limited to residents 55 and older. The units would be available for families making 30-80% of the area median income, Cruz wrote in a June 2020 memo to the Planning Commission.
The residential building layouts also show a variety of apartment sizes, from studio to three-bedroom, giving residents access to underground parking, the implementation plan states. South of the apartments is a proposed commercial development with a restaurant, bank, gas station or other establishments, the plan states.