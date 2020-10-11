The Village of Oregon will not be defining community-wide trick-or-treating hours this year – but there will be other opportunities to load up on Halloween candy not sponsored by the village.
Village board members voted unanimously at the Monday, Oct. 5, meeting to not establish the hours, and instead encourage residents to follow health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow COVID-19’s spread.
Community organizations will still hold spooky traditions in other ways, with social distancing and mask-wearing in mind. Those events are expected to take the form of a community scavenger hunt, neighborhood parties in driveways and little ghouls and boos getting candy from first responders.
The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District is hosting its own trick-or-treat event from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Kaller Alpine Meadows and Jaycee parks. Participants can walk through and obtain treats from costumed firefighters and EMTs.
From 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, the Hillcrest Bible Church, 752 E. Netherwood St. will host its annual Triple Treat event, taking the shape of a scavenger hunt. Attendees can solve puzzles, achieve goals and pose for Halloween themed-pictures. The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce website states the event will also provide “Triple Treat in a Box” for anyone who wants to host a neighborhood “after-party” in their driveway.
In a Facebook group titled “2020 Halloween in Oregon,” other Oregon residents are entertaining alternative ideas for tricks and treats from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
“Anyone who chooses to participate must display Halloween treats in a manner that allows each group to stay socially distanced from one another and the homeowner/treat provided,” group administrator Martha Klug wrote in a page post.
In the post, Klug lists out ideas for potential participants to stay safe and limit the spread of COVID-19, including treats on sticks, Easter eggs or individual treat bags spread out in yards.
For more information about the fire/EMS district’s event, call 835-5587. For Triple Treat, call the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce at 835-369. For the Facebook group, visit “2020 Halloween in Oregon” and ask to be a member.
For information about trick-or-treat restrictions, call the village at 835-3118.