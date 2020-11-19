No one was injured during an early Thursday morning fire that destroyed a house in Rutland.
Around midnight on Thursday, Nov. 19, sheriff’s deputies and multiple local fire departments responded to a house fire at 4283 County A in the Town of Rutland, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed, though all occupants of the home had safely evacuated.
According to the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire does not appear suspicious, but is still under investigation. The house is considered a total loss with an estimated value of $100,000.