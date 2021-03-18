No one was injured during a fire that gutted a barn at Kopke’s Greenhouse on Wednesday, March 17, but the barn is considered a “total loss.”
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency services from Oregon, Evansville, Belleville, Fitchrona, Verona, McFarland, Stoughton and Monona responded, with the first arriving around 5:20 p.m. to the complex on 1828 Sand Hill Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The fire engulfing the 36-foot by 90-foot barn, which contained wood and other supplies, was most likely started by a wood-burning furnace used to heat the adjacent greenhouses, according to the news release. The building is considered a “total loss,” with an estimated value of $100,000.
Oregon Fire Department Chief Glenn Linzmeier said in a news release that crews arrived to find a large storage shed on fire, with multiple exposed greenhouses around it. He said they used multiple hoselines to knock down the main body of fire to protect the exposures.
“The shed contained a large load of wood and wood pallets, which caused difficulty extinguishing the fire,” he wrote in the news release.
Firefighters eventually used a backhoe to break down a large pile of wood, allowing them to extinguish the fire, he said. Since the area didn’t have a hydrant, water tenders over 40,000 gallons of water to the scene. Estimated damage to the structure, contents, and the exposure structures is estimated at $100,000. An estimated $1 million in spring sales content was saved and protected during this incident.
Oregon Area Fire/EMS District responded with two engines, a squad, a tender, an ambulance, and command vehicles.