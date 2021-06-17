No one was injured during a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 138 in Rutland Thursday afternoon that closed the highway down for around 45 minutes.
According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, the Dane County 911 Center dispatched Stoughton Area Fire Department and Stoughton Area EMS to 3865 Hwy. 138 at 3:25 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. First responders found that while no one was pinned in their vehicles, the entire roadway was involved, so they shut the highway down from Flint Road to the west of Lake Kegonsa Road to the east.
Stoughton EMS and Oregon EMS each transported one driver to local hospitals; the other driver was uninjured, according to the news release. As soon as the ambulances departed, crews cleared the debris and reopened the road.