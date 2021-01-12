Four people in the Town of Rutland government will not run again for their seats this spring.
There is only one person running in most of the races for the open seats, and a second constable seat is likely to remain open following the election. Current board supervisor Deana Zentner is the only person running for town chair, as current chair Peter Loughrin will not seek another term.
Three other current officials are not seeking re-election to their seats: board supervisor Dave Gruenenberg and both constables, Shawn Hillestad and Nels Wethal. Newcomers Susan Williams and Steve Wiliams have filed to run for a board supervisor seat and a constable seat, respectively.
The only two elected officials running for another term in their current seats are clerk Dawn George and treasurer Kim Sime.