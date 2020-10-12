There are no additional restrictions in Dane County resulting from the latest state health order limiting indoor gathering.
Emergency Order #3, released on Tuesday, Oct. 6, limits numbers of people in public gatherings and indoor spaces as COVID-19 cases surge in the northeastern part of the state. The state order does not add further restrictions to Dane County’s Order No. 9 that’s been in place since Sept. 2, according to an Oct. 9 Public Health Madison and Dane County news release.
Only the restrictions on grades 3-12 from being in person was enjoined from the country's Order No. 9 in September – all other health requirements remain the same.
Under state Emergency Order #3, local municipalities can have more restrictive orders. PHMDC staff determined its order is more restrictive, so no changes are needed, and all businesses and individuals must continue to follow the county order, according to the news release.
During the announcement of state Emergency Order No. 3, Gov. Tony Evers cited a New York Times story that said the state has the third-highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in the past week, coming in behind Texas and California . He said Wisconsin “must use all its tools, including keeping people physically apart and wearing face coverings” to slow the spread of the virus.
“Hospital capacity strains in some parts of the state are at record high levels,” he wrote. “The consequences of failing to act could be devastating and deadly. Because of the time period between infection, diagnosis, and the development of serious symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths lag behind case counts. Wisconsin is now experiencing increases in both.”