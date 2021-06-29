Low income households seeking financial relief for utility expenses can now turn to the Village of Oregon through a new program.
The Village Board unanimously approved a contract with the state Department of Administration for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program at its Monday, June 21, meeting.
It’s yet to be determined exactly how much financial relief the village will receive, and who the funding will help, village administrator Martin Shanks said at the meeting. But he estimated in the memo the village could receive up to $1.1 million.
“These funds are especially targeted to those … that pay a high proportion of their income for drinking water and wastewater services,” Shanks wrote in a memo.
The funds come from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, Shanks wrote in a June 21 memo, which was signed into law Dec. 27 of last year. The legislation, he said, included $638 million in funding for grants related to helping low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s Department of Administration was subsequently charged with operating the federal program and reached out to municipalities besides Oregon to encourage their participation.
For more information, call (608) 835-3118.