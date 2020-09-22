The new public library capital campaign is $500,000 closer to its $4 million fundraising goal as of last week.
Trustee Randy Glysch told the Village and Library Boards at a joint meeting Monday, Sept. 21, the funds came from an anonymous donor. Library director Jennifer Way, who was also present, said this puts the total at $1.88 million, just four months before the Dec. 31 fundraising deadline.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the donation comes on the heels of a slowed fundraising effort for the community to raise its portion of $10 million to build a new library downtown, after the village contributed $6 million last year. Way told the Observer last May that during the shutdown, some community members donated their $1,200 stimulus checks among other efforts to help the campaign along.
Glysch told the Observer in an email Monday “because of the generosity of this new gift, we are launching the Mega Match Challenge.”
“We are asking the community to help us match this new $500,000 gift,” Glysch wrote. “We believe (it) will step forward and help with this challenge.”
In the wake of the donation, he said Oregon Public Library is erecting a thermometer to keep track of the money the capital campaign amasses up to its goal.
The campaign is also hosting some upcoming events to garner funds, including a Pottery and Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Kiser Firemen’s Park and a virtual Library Gala from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The theme of the gala will be the Great Gatsby, Glysch said. The art sale is set to be another “Day of Giving,” comparable to the set up of a brat fundraiser the campaign hosted at Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse and Ice Cream Parlor earlier this summer. Donors shattered that event’s goal of $25,000, giving around $80,000, he said.
If the campaign reaches its $4 million goal by the Dec. 31 deadline, Way said there would be another joint Village and Library Board meeting to assess whether to enter the next step of planning, which would be establishing a final budget, including donations, impact fees and planned gifts.
That will likely take place in January 2021, she said.
The conceptual design plan for the library, by OPD Architects, is full of windows, with a 150-seat community room and children’s space on the first floor and quiet areas; adult and young adult sections on the second floor. Other key features include a sensory room, an area for new mothers, a drive-thru book drop, a second-floor makerspace and several quiet, study and conference rooms.
The initial plan, which the firm put together in August 2019, is a 33,000 square feet building. If the $4 million fundraising goal isn’t reached, the size of the building might be reduced.