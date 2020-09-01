Construction on a new daycare facility is underway in Oregon.
A second 10,500-square foot Journey Above Child Care Center location broke ground Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 870 Oregon Center Drive. The other space is located at 244 Jefferson St.
With a development process that took two years — somewhat delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — owner and director Jennifer Cifuentes told the Observer she’s ecstatic to see the dream of expanding come to fruition.
“We are very excited,” Cifuentes said. “We’ve been planning and creating this new center with an emphasis on education and serving our community so we can help children be prepared for the future.”
Design plans for the facility by developer Supreme Structures first came through the Village of Oregon Planning Commission in August 2019, and were approved by the Village Board a month later.
The plans indicate the first floor interior of the space will feature a central corridor from the two-door main entrance, which then leads to kitchen facilities. The central hallway will be surrounded by classroom spaces.
The plans also depicts a storage basement, but director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz said issues with a high water table might change that. She said Supreme Structures is set to propose any changes to the Planning Commission later this fall.
The building’s exterior will consist of a wooden siding with stone detailing at the bottom and spanning each building corner, according to the plans.
There may also be an L-shaped asphalt paved parking lot area with two bike racks, a van accessible stall, a concrete sidewalk and a trash enclosure.