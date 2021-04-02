Martin Shanks will officially be Oregon’s next village administrator.
The Village Board unanimously voted to extend Shanks, current Village of Poynette administrator, a hiring agreement at a special Wednesday, March 31, meeting. Shanks is slated to start in early May, succeeding Mike Gracz, who will retire after working for the village for around two decades.
During the meeting, the board also authorized other personnel and job description changes, most notably starting the search for a public works crew person and switching two village staff positions. Peggy Haag will now be the village’s director of administrative services, and Candie Jones will be the village clerk and deputy treasurer effective April 4. Jones was previously the director of administrator services, and Haag the clerk.
Shanks, a Portage native, told the Observer on Wednesday, March 10, during the administrator hiring process that public administration has been his career of choice since early adulthood.
In addition to putting together the capital improvement plan for Poynette, Shanks said he has almost a decade of experience handling municipal finances, economic development projects that fostered business growth and human resources management.
Coming to Oregon would be a natural and organic transition for Shanks and his growing family, he said. It’s why he applied for Oregon’s open post, Shanks added, despite enjoying his career in Poynette.
He grew up on a farm in Portage, which has a population of around 10,000, similar to Oregon.
Coming from a family that was involved in local government, Shanks said he found his calling after earning his undergraduate degree in political science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Shanks started in local government administration as an intern with the Village of Plover after a UW-Stevens Point faculty member whom Shanks knew well helped facilitate it. There, Shanks said, he really enjoyed “all the hats you have to wear” in the role.
Shanks earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2012. He was then hired as assistant city administrator in Monroe, where he worked for a half decade and helped oversee a “growth spurt” of businesses there, he said.
The other half of Shanks’ career has been spent in the Poynette, where Shanks was an intern six years prior. Shanks said Oregon was the first job he’s applied to since working for Poynette.