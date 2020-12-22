With Mike Gracz retiring from his administrator position in early April, the Village of Oregon expects to review applications in February, with a new start date of April 19.
That new date is a few weeks after Gracz is set to retire, village president Jeanne Carpenter pointed out at the Monday, Dec. 21, Village Board meeting. But Gracz replied with a smile on his face that he “didn’t mind” staying a few weeks longer.
Public Administration Associates, the village’s search firm, presented at the Dec. 21 meeting to offer trustees a look into the recruitment and hiring process. The board, with consultant Kevin Brunner, established the hiring schedule and clarified what type of candidate they are looking for with the goal of having the new administrator start by April 19.
By mid-February, the search firm will review candidate application materials, and from there, send reports to the board. Then on Feb. 15, trustees will conduct a meeting in closed session to select from a pool of between 6-10 semi-finalists.
After that, the village will ask the semi-finalists to prepare video interviews, according to the finalized schedule. The board plans to review those during the first part of March, selecting a round of finalists.
Those finalists would come to Oregon for interviews that same week with the board, village staff and the rest of the community, the schedule states.
By March 15, trustees will formally approve an employment agreement with the new administrator to have them start by the April 19 date.
The board also established exactly what type of person they want filling Graczs’ shoes.
Based on a discussion at its Dec. 7 meeting, trustees want candidates who have expertise in capital improvement planning and execution, economic development, financial management and intergovernmental relations. It is looking to pay a salary range of around $114-$127K a year with benefits. Relocation to the village is encouraged, according to the finalized job description.
On Dec. 21, trustees wanted language reflecting their desire for the new administrator to have experience with affordable housing as well.
The new administrator, according to the description, should have a Bachelor’s Degree in public or business administration or a related field. The board will consider candidates with private sector or military experience as well if the candidate can demonstrate accomplishments that directly relate to skills required.
Graczs’ successor, according to the description, will hopefully have a history of stable tenure in previous occupations, be innovative, have high emotional intelligence, keep the future needs of the village at the forefront of their goals and value diversity and inclusion.