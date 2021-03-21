Biography
Age: 39
Family (i.e. spouse, children/ages): Married with two kids ages 8 and 9
Originally from: My wife and I were born and raised in Beloit, WI. Following graduation from college in 2003, lived in the Milwaukee area (i.e. Waukesha & Menomonee Falls). As a result of a job change, we relocated to Brooklyn in 2013.
Lived in Brooklyn since: 2013
Education: Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, with a Finance emphasis and Economics minor, graduating from Carroll University in 2003.
Occupation: Finance / Financial Planning and Analysis
Employer/job title: Financial Analyst, Senior Advanced at State of Wisconsin Investment Board
Political experience (include committees/commissions, lost elections): No political experience
Other notable affiliations: In the past have been an active volunteer with Oregon School District at Brooklyn Elementary volunteering for our kids’ field trips, coached baseball and basketball for my son’s teams via Oregon youth sports, and have actively volunteered in the Madison community through my employer.
Essay questions
Why are you running for board trustee?
Brooklyn has been a great community for our family and it has lots of potential. Actions by the current board has clouded the village with negativity. As a trustee, my intent is to be a positive influence in helping the village realize that potential so current & future residents have pride in their community.
What are the most important issues facing the board in the next three years?
The number one item to focus on as a board is restoring the residents trust in the board. Recent actions by the existing board, not just this year, but prior years has caused that trust to be eroded. There is a paramount need to make this the top priority. A separate item is finding a way to better manage costs for residents for local services covered. We need to find creative ways so the great existing services provided (local FD/EMS, preferably local PD, water/sewer, strong schools, etc.) can be better spread vs continuing to increase taxes/village costs on current residents.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
Support. Not only thoughtfully listen to residents and small business owners, but be consistent in the actions of the board to show they are supportive of those same residents and small businesses in the village.
What should the board’s role be in ensuring the entire village is covered by law enforcement?
Brooklyn is a small village and we should be mindful of that. We are not Madison, nor even Oregon and should be comfortable with that. The board should thoughtfully be engaged in listening, understanding, and appreciating what residents want and establishing the best service that meets those needs. There should be no assumptions over what residents think is best, rather truly understand what they prefer and deliver that service to them. This type of approach can be applied not just to law enforcement, but should become a standard for all items pertaining to the village.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Brooklyn?
Pay off the debt obligation tied to the sewage treatment plant. This would provide immediate reduction in monthly sewer/water bills for residents. In addition, I would also look to find ways to revitalize the downtown area bringing in small businesses that provide beneficial services to residents of all ages.
What’s the best thing about Brooklyn?
It is a neighborly community. Folks care about their neighbors and that has clearly been evident throughout this pandemic. In addition, the local events be it at the elementary school, fireworks (when they previously occurred), night-outs, tractor pulls, trick-or-treating, etc. with how well they are attended show how much residents embrace this community.