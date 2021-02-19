An applicant who runs an online antique business is seeking permission from the Village of Oregon to build a one-story storage facility on Market Street.
Property owner David Olson is looking to obtain a conditional use permit that would allow the facility to be built at 327 Market St. alongside several existing two-story office buildings to the north, according to a letter village planner Elise Cruz wrote to neighbors.
The Planning Commission is set to hold a public hearing where attendees can comment on the permit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. After the hearing, commissioners will vote whether to recommend the permit to the Village Board for its approval on Monday, March 15.
The building would have the same colored vinyl siding and detailing as the existing buildings on the Market Street site, according to the letter.
For more information, call Cruz at (608) 835-6291 or email ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us.