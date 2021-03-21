Biography
Age: 56
Family: Wife, Julie, daughter Aubrey, son and daughter-in-law Travis and Amber Mountford, 3 grandchildren (#4 on the way)
Originally from: Chicago, but that ugly side of me only shows its head during football season. I have lived in Brooklyn since 2003
Education: I completed a carpenter Apprenticeship
Employer: I am currently employed as a carpenter by JH Findorff
Political experience: I served on the Brooklyn Village Board from 2005 to 2012. I served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Personnel Committee, Ordinance Committee (chair), and Public Works Committee (chair). Since leaving the Board I have served on the Zoning Board of Appeals
Other affiliations: I have been a proud member of Carpenters Local 314 since 1994
Essay questions
Why are you running as a write-in candidate for Village Board president?
I am running for President because I am concerned about the direction in which the current Board is taking the Village. Our taxes keep increasing, and there is little to show for it. After they abolished the PD, I knew it was time for me to run again.
What are the most important issues facing the board in the next three years?
1. Regain the trust of the residents of Brooklyn. The current Board did a lot of damage to the public trust.
2. Prioritize our budget to ensure that our tax dollars are spent on items that offer the best value to our residents.
3. Support for the business park. At the moment, if an employee wants to go out to lunch, they can either grab pizza from Mobil or have to go to Evansville or Oregon. We need to attract a restaurant or 2 that will open for lunch.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
Ensure that all businesses are following federal, state, and local guidelines and practices. This disease is not going to go away on its own. We all have to do our part to stop the spread.
What should the board’s role be in ensuring the entire village is covered by law enforcement?
We have to work with DCSO to ensure that the deputy works a schedule that makes the most sense to prevent crime in the Village. With our coverage cut by over 50%, we can't afford to have another outbreak of vehicle break-ins and vandalism like we have had in the past.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Brooklyn?
If money were not an issue, I would love to bring more family events to Brooklyn. Several years ago, the Recreation Committee organized a music series in Legion Park. We had some excellent area bands play there, and it was a lot of fun. We also had really nice fireworks for July 4th which drew a lot of people. We need to do more to foster the feeling of community.
What is the best thing about Brooklyn?
The best thing about Brooklyn is the people. I have made many friends since we moved here, and I look forward to making many more!