Municipality clerks are seeing record numbers of absentee ballot requests amid COVID-19 and November election worries.
That’s evidenced in how more people are voting absentee in 2020 than in the 2016 election, Village of Oregon director of administrative services Candie Jones, Town of Oregon clerk Jennifer Hanson and Village of Brooklyn clerk Linda Kuhlman each told the Observer in separate phone interviews.
The three each said they spend their days processing the rising absentee requests -- and reassuring the public that voting by mail is a safe process. There are secure drop boxes at each village and town hall for people who want to take extra health precautions, or may not trust their ballot will be delivered on time. The public can also track their ballot’s delivery on myvote.wi.gov, Jones said.
“The ‘Track your Ballot option allows voters to check to see when we have received their absentee ballot request, when we approved (it), when we mailed a ballot to them, anticipated delivery of that ballot and when we received it back at the clerk’s office,” she said.
On Sept. 28, Jones said of the Village of Oregon’s 7,468 registered voters, around 3,400 have requested absentee ballots. She said 952 have come back as of Oct. 2.
As the village ventures closer to November, Jones said she expects those requests to increase to 50-100 per day.
She said the requests are “more than double” what the village counted in the 2016 presidential election -- around 1,900 out of 7,092 registered voters.
Though smaller populations, Hanson and Kuhlman reported similar trends in the Town of Oregon and Village of Brooklyn.
Of the Town of Oregon’s 2,371 registered voters, Hanson said as of Sept. 28 that staff have mailed out 995 absentee ballots. She said 306 had come back. The town is averaging 20 requests per day, she said.
By comparison, Hanson said the town mailed out 856 absentee ballots out of 2,100 voters in 2016.
Kuhlman said Oct. 2 that in the Village of Brooklyn 296 voters have filed absentee requests out of 896 registered voters. The village has received 120 back, she said.
“We’ve been getting anywhere from two to five requests per day,” Kuhlman said.
In comparison to the 2016 election, the village only processed 25 absentee ballots. Kuhlman said she doesn’t have the number of registered voters from that year available.
Each clerk encouraged the public to safely participate in this year’s election and to call their respective village and town halls if they have any questions. Jones encouraged voters to not wait until the last minute, especially if they are voting on Nov. 3.
“Make your voice heard,” Kuhlman said.