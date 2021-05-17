The Oregon area has officially entered what the public affectionately calls “construction season.”
But people can expect to see a moderate impact on travel this summer, even with current street and private construction projects underway – the largest projects being an affordable housing development on Janesville Street and improvements to North Main. Those impacts will include water shutoffs and driveway limitations and some lane closures.
People traveling to and from Madison from the village will also encounter the ongoing U.S. Hwy. 14 bridge replacement, according to the state’s construction website. The project stretches from McCoy Road in Fitchburg south to Hwy. 138, and is anticipated to wrap up in November.
The three-month long North Main Street project is part of a long-term agreement Oregon made with Dane County to jurisdictionally transfer responsibility for highways through the village, which includes North Main Street, Rau told the Observer last month. Improvements, scheduled for three phases throughout the summer, include sanitary manhole and sewer lining reconstructions, a water main installation, the removal of curb and gutter and a bike lane installation.
As for private construction projects, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer that the Lakestone Properties affordable housing development at 919, 947 and 957 Janesville Street is expected to break ground by mid-summer.
Cruz added that construction continues on both the Highlands of Netherwood and Autumn Ridge neighborhood developments, which are both at the finishing stages of their first phase.
Workers will also finish building on the 10,500-square foot Journey Above Daycare’s second site, 870 Oregon Center Drive, later this season, she said.
Some of the village’s other projects have been put on the backburner for a future year.
A signalization project for the intersection of Janesville Street and Perry Parkway will wait, public works director Jeff Rau said at a Village Board meeting last month, as the village shifted its priorities for which projects to borrow money for. The intersection project, originally scheduled to start this summer, will add traffic signals, as well as a right turn lane to South Perry Parkway, along with a northbound right turn lane.
North Main Street improvements
Residents and businesses along North Main Street can expect water shutoffs and driveway limitations during the Village of Oregon and Dane County’s reconstruction project.
And for travelers, traffic will at times be limited to a single lane each way, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in an email in April.
Work on the water main will begin this week, the post states, and Netherwood Road sewer and water main work will involve several changes to traffic patterns, the village posted in an update on its Facebook page May 15.
The post states east-west traffic will be shut down, with north and southbound traffic shifting depending on what crews are working on, and at a minimum, alternating traffic in the north-south direction of Main Street will always be maintained.
Lakestone Properties development
Construction on the Lakestone Properties affordable housing development will begin in July and be built in two phases, Cruz said, and in two phases.
Lakesone’s development will include 153 units in three or more three-story multifamily residential buildings, which would go on the southern portion of the Janesville Street site. One building would be limited to residents aged 55 and older, Brett Rieman, a partner at Lakestone Properties, told the Village Board in October 2020.
The residential building layouts also show a variety of apartment sizes, from studio to three-bedroom, and residents would have access to underground parking, the development plan states. South of the apartments is a proposed commercial development with a restaurant, bank, gas station or other establishments.
Phase 1 will include constructing the plan’s residential buildings. Phase 2 will include building the commercial property and removing the 919, 947 and 957 Janesville St. buildings.
Hwy. 14 bridge replacement
The U.S.Hwy. 14 project’s six-bridge replacement itinerary will be completed later this year.
Hwy. 14 will remain open, an update to the website states, to at least one lane of traffic in each direction using crossovers.
Byrne road is closed until mid-June, and crews continue to replace the bridge for westbound Highway 14 traffic over the Road. The Hwy. MM ramp to U.S. Hwy. 14 westbound is also closed until mid-June, according to the update.
Westbound U.S. Hwy. 14 is open to one lane of traffic from County MM to Haight Farm Road, where traffic is separated by a temporary barrier wall, the update states.
Improvements for 2021 include replacing the westbound bridge over Byrne Road, the McCoy Road Bridges, deck overlays at Hwy. MM and the installation of a cable guardrail along a segment of U.S. Hwy. 14 between Netherwood and Byrne Road, according to the state construction website.
Other private projects
Both the Autumn Ridge and Highlands of Netherwood neighborhood developments are done with or close to finishing their first phases, Cruz said.
The Highlands of Netherwood 74-acre development has been platted to contain 125 single-family homes, 14 townhomes and 25 single-family detached condominium units. It’s located between County Highway CC and West Netherwood Road to the west of Bergamont Boulevard. Construction is moving into that project’s second phase, Cruz said.
The Autumn Ridge site sits on the village’s southern boundary in the Town of Oregon, where construction crews are building 37 single family homes and five duplex lots. That project is wrapping up its first phase, and is set to enter its second this fall, she said.
And after a development process that took two years, the second Journey Above Daycare building is slated to finish this summer, she said.