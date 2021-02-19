The public will have a chance to comment on a developer’s plans to build duplexes at Liberty Park Drive during a Planning Commission meeting Thursday, March 4.
A hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. that day over Zoom. There, attendees can deliver feedback on an Oregon Parks, LLC, general development plan to erect the duplexes at 201 Liberty Park Dr. and 251 Liberty Park Dr. General development plans establish the goals and purposes of a construction project.
After the hearing, the commission will hold a vote to recommend the plan to the Village Board for approval at its Monday, March 5, meeting. The board would vote on zoning map amendments that would factor in the requests of the developer's plan.
In October 2020, village planner Elise Cruz wrote in a letter to neighbors, the Village of Oregon passed a Comprehensive Plan amendment that would allow the residential buildings on the Liberty Park parcels. The Comprehensive Plan outlines future land use goals for the village.
Cruz wrote that since the developer’s plans include an interior alley, which would allow for rear-laded garages and no driveways onto Bergamont Boulevard, the plans require “zoning flexibilities.
The Oregon Parks, LLC, plan shows a layout of eight duplex buildings -- 16 dwelling units -- which require the flexibilities for lot size, street setbacks and landscaping requirements.
For more information, call Cruz at (608) 835-6291 or email ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us.