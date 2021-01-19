A proposed affordable housing development on Janesville Street will receive taxpayer financing.
The Oregon Village Board on Monday, Jan. 18, unanimously approved spending $2.75 million in taxpayer funding to help Lakestone Properties get its project off the ground.
An analysis trustees examined last November from the village’s financial consultant, Minnesota-based Ehlers Inc., showed the developer’s plans would not be viable without it.
This is the most money the Village of Oregon has ever doled out for a project, but the Oregon community is in need of more affordable housing, Village President Jeanne Carpenter said during a board meeting last fall.
TIF is a public financing tool that allows a municipality to collect increased taxes on new or improved developments from multiple taxing jurisdictions. It can be used to clear or renew aging or neglected property, to make an area of a municipality competitive or to close a gap in financing capability.
The Lakestone Properties specific implementation plan shows three three-story multifamily residential buildings comprising 153 units, which would go on the southern portion of the 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St. site, as much of the northern portion is wetland. One building would be limited to residents 55 and older.
The Lakestone Properties TIF request is structured as a pay-as-you-go, meaning the developer would receive incentives in the form of a rebate after it has paid taxes, rather than up front.
Under the agreement, the village will retain 5% of the incremental taxes the district generates to help cover costs not related to the affordable housing development, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer, along with a 5% interest rate.