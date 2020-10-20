The Village of Oregon is considering whether to spend $2.75 million to help a developer build restricted-rent apartments on Janesville Street get started.
Lakestone Properties is planning to construct a mix of family and senior living apartment buildings with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St., according to the conceptual plan the Planning Commission first reviewed back in June.
To assess whether the village can fulfill the developer’s $2.75 million tax-increment financing request, the Village Board asked financial consultant Ehlers at its Monday, Oct. 19, meeting to conduct an analysis for review at a later meeting. And even though board president Jeanne Carpenter pointed out the village has never given that much TIF to a project, the board appeared excited about Lakestone’s proposal, with some voicing how much affordable housing is necessary in Oregon.
“This is a project that is much needed in the community,” Trustee Jerry Bollig said.
TIF is a public financing tool that allows a municipality to collect increased taxes on new or improved developments from multiple taxing jurisdictions. It can be used to clear or renew aging or neglected property, to make an area of a municipality competitive or to close a gap in financing capability.
If the board awards the assistance, the $2.75 million would equal a little less than 10% of the project’s overall cost, according to board meeting documents. Often, developers pursuing affordable housing projects apply for TIF from the municipality or seek out tax credits – or both – to make the project more feasible. Lakestone Properties said it intends to apply for low income housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
Lakestone’s conceptual plan comprises 153 units in three or more three-story multifamily residential buildings, which would go on the southern portion of the Janesville Street site, as much of the northern portion is wetland. One of those buildings would be limited to aged 55 and older, Brett Rieman, a partner at Lakestone Properties, told the Village Board.
The units would be available for families making 30-80% of the Area Median Income, planning director Elise Cruz said in a June memo to the Planning Commission.
“For example, currently in Dane County, this would be a family of four making between ($24-$63K) per year,” she wrote.
The residential building layouts also show a variety of apartment sizes, from studio to three-bedroom, and residents would have access to underground parking. South of the apartments is a proposed commercial development with a restaurant, bank, gas station or other establishments, according to the document.
The three sites would be developed over two phases, Riemen told the audience at a July 29 informational session on the project. Phase 1 wouldn’t begin until spring 2021, he said, which would include constructing the plan’s residential buildings and removing the existing 917 Janesville St. property.
Phase 2 has an unknown start date, Riemen said. It would include constructing the commercial property and removing the current 919, 947 and 957 Janesville St. buildings.
To accomodate what Lakestone is asking for in its proposal, the board also passed amendments to its comprehensive plan, along with four others. Trustees voted unanimously to change the zoning designation at the Janesville Street site from planned and neighborhood office to mixed residential and planned business.
Before a rezoning can happen, Cruz told the Observer in September, the village needs to amend future land uses outlined in its comprehensive plan. She said the Comprehensive Plan outlines the village’s goals for future development, which is different from a zoning map that governs where specific uses are allowed and how developments should look and function.