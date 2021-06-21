The Lakestone Properties affordable housing development on Janesville Street has received a total investment of $27 million from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to help finance construction, which starts next month.
The $33.5 million development, also known as Prairie Brook Apartments, will comprise 153 units in three, three-story multifamily residential buildings located at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St., respectively. One building will be limited to residents aged 55 and older, Brett Rieman, a partner at Lakestone Properties, told the Village Board in October 2020. And each unit will serve people earning 50% to 70% of the area median income as subsidized by WHEDA tax credits and bonds.
Comprising the funds the authority has invested in the Oregon project include a $1.15 million federal housing tax credit allocation, a $15.3 million tax-exempt long-term bond, an $8.9 million tax-exempt short-term bond and $1.8 million in “subordinate financing” from the organization’s balance sheet funds, WHEDA public affairs program manager Jennifer Sereno told the Observer.
Also helping to fund the affordable housing development is $2.75 million in taxpayer financing the board unanimously voted to approve in fall 2020.
Often, developers pursuing affordable housing projects apply for TIF from a municipality or seek out money from organizations like WHEDA – or both – to make the project more feasible.
WHEDA issued $156 million in housing revenue bond money to fund nine other developments statewide to bring those to fruition, according to a June 2 news release from the organization. All developments in the bond pool, aside from Oregon, also received federal housing tax credits, the release states.
Besides the Prairie Brook project, that will help provide around 800 units of affordable and workforce rental housing to people living in Fitchburg, Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Sturgeon Bay and Wausau, according to the release.
The Oregon project’s residential building layouts show a variety of apartment sizes, from studio to three-bedroom, and residents will have access to underground parking. South of the apartments will be a commercial development with a restaurant, bank, gas station or other establishments. And the development will be built in two phases, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer earlier this spring.
Phase 1 will include constructing the plan’s residential buildings. Phase 2 will include building the commercial property and removing the 919, 947 and 957 Janesville St. buildings.
The board found out last fall that even with WHEDA funding, the Lakestone project would not be viable without tax assistance from the village.
That was based on an analysis trustees examined last November from financial consultant, Minnesota-based Ehlers Inc.
The $2.57 million was the most money the village has ever doled out for a project, but the Oregon community was majorly in need of more affordable housing, former village president Jeanne Carpenter said in fall 2020.