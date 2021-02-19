The owners of the Chocolate Caper, 105 S. Main St. are hoping to open a cafe where patrons can “kickback.”
Owners Dan and Elizabeth Donoghue are planning to open Kickback Cafe later this year at 107 S. Main St. -- adjacent to the chocolate shop that they’ve owned since October 2014. Prior to opening, the Donoghues will need to obtain a conditional use permit from the village allowing indoor entertainment.
The Planning Commission will hold a virtual hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, where the public can comment. After the hearing, commissioners could choose to make a recommendation to the Village Board. The earliest the Village Board could consider the permit would be at its Monday, March 15, meeting.
According to documentation provided to the village, Kickback Cafe would be a 1,250-square foot dessert cafe selling coffee, tea, baked goods and wine, with features such as an original walk-in vault and a customer area with two booths.
The cafe would also feature a barista area, kitchen, back hall and two unisex bathrooms.
Public parking would be available both in front and behind Kickback Cafe, the document states.
Village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer the cafe would have morning and evening hours, selling coffee with desserts in the mornings and reopening to sell spirits at night. Staffing needs would vary seasonally and by time of day, the document states, with two to six people working at a time.
The document states that on Monday through Thursday, the cafe would operate from 6-11:30 a.m., opening again from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a 10 p.m. close on Friday and Saturday.
The owners acknowledged they may extend or reduce business hours based on customer traffic and staffing factors, according to documents provided to the village The earliest the cafe would open is 5 a.m., and the latest it could close would be 11 p.m.
For more information, call Cruz at 835-6291 or email ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us.