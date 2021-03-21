Biography
Family (i.e. spouse, children/ages): Willis (Chic) Gladding, Commercial Construction Manager, Lived in Ravenoaks subdivision for 30 years, Have three granddaughters and a golden doodle
Originally from: Milwaukee
Education: Graduated from Marquette University
Occupation: Retired dental hygienist and consultant pediatric oncology
Political experience (include committees/commissions, lost elections): Have been on the Town of Oregon Parks Committee for three years, poll worker for five years, volunteer for the Department of Corrections, Chief Elections Inspector
Other notable affiliations: Volunteer usher at the Overture Center for four years, Volunteer at Agrace Hospice, Enjoy all outdoor activities, former triathlete
Essay questions
Why are you running for Town of Oregon supervisor/chairman?
As a poll worker and longterm resident of the town, I thought I would like to servie the residents in a greater capacity. Recently retired, I have the time to invest in helping to improve the quality of life here in the Town of Oregon. I want to add a fresh voice to the Board and promote commUNITY.
What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?
Land use is the biggest issue in the town. In conversations with fellow residents over the years, the importance of maintaining the rural nature of the town is the reason that comes up again and again. I have attended meetings by our Planning Commission and they do an excellent job of keeping up with county and town zoning issues while having an open mind to matters faced by town property owners.
What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
I believe town residents are best served by following the guidelines of the county and CDC.Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
We share a fire district, senior center and school district with the Village of Oregon. Building upon and maintaining good working relationships with the village is the best way for the town to be heard when decisions are made by the village that affects the town.
How should the town prioritize the increasing costs of roads and infrastructure, while still keeping costs low for residents?
Road maintenance makes up the largest single line item in the town’s budget. By maintaining and repaving the roads annually, I believe the town is following the most effective path to keeping down the costs over the long run.
What should the Town Board’s role be in involving the public for large projects or developments?
I personally am opposed to large projects in the town and believe most of our residents feel the same way. While some limited development is desirable, large scale projects are best located near the village adjoining the town.