Affordable housing is set to be the primary topic of a joint Village of Oregon Comprehensive Plan public hearing and Planning Commission meeting in October.
The hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, over Zoom. Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Elise Cruz said commissioners are seeking to gather public input on recommended amendments to the comp plan factoring in three developer concepts — two of them for affordable housing. The recommendations will then go to the Village Board for a vote.
The two affordable housing concepts are from Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and Lakestone Properties. The Habitat proposal involves redeveloping 769 Janesville St., and Lakestone’s would build new apartment buildings with rents below market rate at 917, 919 and 947 Janesville St.
The third concept, from All-Star Properties, calls for a rezoning of parcels within the Oregon Parks Neighborhood -- from multifamily and commercial uses to solely multifamily. The subdivision is located on the far west side of the village, past North Bergamont Boulevard and north of Hwy. CC.
Cruz specified the Comprehensive Plan outlines the village’s goals for future development, which is different from a zoning map that governs where specific uses are allowed and how developments should look and function.
“This is not the meeting where specific projects are approved,” she explained.
Once commissioners open the public hearing, anyone who wishes to speak on any of the proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments can comment, Cruz said. Because the meeting is set to be held on Zoom, staff will ask people who wish to speak to type their name in a chat box.
“We will call on people in the order they signed up,” Cruz said. “Each speaker will get three minutes to share their comments.”
She said she anticipates most of the public's feedback will regard the Oregon Parks Neighborhood proposal. She said feedback has ranged from full support of the developer’s proposed uses of the site to wanting to have undeveloped land built with single family homes instead.
“It’s important to remember we don’t have any specific plan for an apartment building that’s been presented yet for Oregon Parks,” she explained.
The Planning Commission first heard from the three developers last June.
Habitat’s initial proposal included one concept with a cul de sac and the other with a dead end, both laying out five duplexes on the site, for a total of 10 new housing units, ranging from 1,000-4,000 square feet.
Lakestone proposed around 140 units to go on the southern portion of its site, since much of the northern portion is wetland. The units would comprise three or more three-story multi-family residential buildings, and would have underground parking. The residential building layouts showed a variety of apartment sizes, from studio to three-bedroom.
South of that is a proposed commercial development with a restaurant, bank, gas station or other establishments. Construction would take place in two phases.
All-Star Properties originally proposed to rezone the Oregon Neighborhood Parks parcels, which went two decades without being sold. The parcels are listed in the village’s Comprehensive Plan as “Central Business,” Cruz said.
If the Comprehensive Plan amendment recommendations gain Village Board approval, each developer will return with a General Development Plan and Site Implementation plan for their respective sites at a later meeting as early as this fall, Cruz said.
For information, email Cruz at ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us or call 835-3118.