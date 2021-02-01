Family (i.e. spouse, children/ages): Married, three children
Originally from: Frederic, Wisconsin
Lived in Oregon since: 2013
Education: Bachelor of Science in consumer financial planning
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Political experience (include committees/commissions, lost elections): Oregon Village Trustee since 2017
Current Committees: Chair, Personnel and Public Safety Committee (2019-Present), Fire/EMS Commission (2019-Present), Library Building Committee (2019-Present), Board of Review (2017-Present)
Previous committees: Personnel and Public Safety Committee Member, Finance Committee
Essay questions
Why are you running for the Village Board president?
Using the knowledge and experience that I’ve gained over the past four years as a trustee, I’m prepared to lead the village into a future where all Oregonians flourish because we’ve made thoughtful choices about housing affordability, sustainable growth, and investment in important community resources such as our new library.
What are the most important issues facing the village in the next three years?
As we continue to grow, it will be challenging to maintain the level of services our residents expect without pricing people out of the community. A library and a senior center large enough to meet our needs now and in the future are major projects we’ll be undertaking to make sure we are providing the services our community needs and wants.
Is the village on the right track? Why or why not?
We’ve had steady, consistent leadership over the years which has kept us on a good trajectory. It’s important, as we look to the future and new leadership, that we continue to look for ways we can improve and stay on that positive trajectory.
What role can the village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
We can start by setting a good example. We recently passed an ordinance that provided leave to Village employees who have contracted COVID-19. This leave can help keep village employees safe and well and sets an example for other employers to encourage safe workplaces.
What should be the most important traits of the village’s next administrator?
We have a lot of expertise in our department heads. The new administrator needs to foster an environment where they are able to do their jobs effectively and efficiently and to work collaboratively with a variety of other people: Village staff, residents, the school district, and the towns.
How much should the village prioritize affordable housing?
This must be a high priority. It’s a terrible loss to our community if elders who helped build our community have to leave because they can’t afford housing, and we need to ensure that new, young people are able to stay and put down roots in Oregon.
How should the village support its police department so it can meet the needs of an increasingly diverse population?
After the murder of George Floyd, our village board committed the village staff, the police department, and the board to anti-bias training. Training is a start, but we also need to examine our policies to ensure they don’t include or create barriers to equity. Additionally, there is a package of bi-partisan bills recently introduced in the state legislature that help address recent concerns: use of force policies and review boards, banning choke holds, and grants for community policing training. The village can also support these positive reforms and work with the department to meet these standards.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Oregon?
A state of the art, green-built library. Libraries are fundamental to the health of our community. They are a center for community events like children’s programming, a social hub for older citizens, and an important source of learning and information for every segment of our population.
What is the best thing about Oregon?
The people. The way the members of this community support each other is inspiring. From shoveling snow for a neighbor to raising money for the food pantry, youth center, and library, the people of Oregon really come through for one another.