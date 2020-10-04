Jaycee Park West might see a new concession stand included in overall park renovations come 2021.
Blake Hebert, of design contractor Supreme Structures, delivered a presentation on a stand concept at an Oct. 1 joint Planning Commission and Village Board meeting, the inspiration for which he said comes from Oregon’s Tin Man water tower.
The building would have two floors, the first floor 1,200 square feet and the second floor 668, according to the Supreme Structures concession stand concept plan. The first floor would comprise the stand, bathrooms and storage space.
The second floor has an umpire dressing room, an additional bathroom and a space for scoring.
The building's exterior, according to the plan, would feature an orange and gray color palette, display a “Jaycee Sports Park” logo and have an overall industrial look.
Commissioners and trustees appeared to approve of the design’s aesthetic, commenting on its ode to a beloved Oregon landmark.
The presentation was for discussion only, and the Plan Commission took no action.
If the commission and board are generally in support of this concept design, Supreme Structures will hand over the design of the building to a third-party architect to prepare … documents over the next several months, wrote director of planning and zoning administrator Elise Cruz in a Sept. 24 memo.
“(The contractor) may also use the concept design to further fundraising interest for the park,” she wrote.
Cruz told the Observer Supreme Structures designed the concession stand at no cost to the village. Ultimately, if Supreme Structures is interested in building the stand, they would have to go through a public bidding process like any other contractor, she wrote.
The concession stand would be part of the overall transformation of the park.
The latest Jaycee Park overall renovation design includes four baseball/softball fields, two full-size playing fields, 12 pickleball courts, a concession stand, restrooms, a storage building, new playground equipment, new walking paths and more parking spaces.
She wrote that Rettler Corporation will provide design services on the overall park, prepare bid documents and oversee construction that will likely come later this fall, pending further fundraising goals.
And staff will install signs and a fundraising “goal thermometer” on Oak Street and North Perry Parkway, Cruz wrote. She wrote project funds total at $254,000 out of the $500,000 goal, and that the signs will “generate more awareness and interest in the (project).”