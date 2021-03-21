Biography
Age: 29
Family (i.e. spouse, children/ages): Wife, Paige Bachim
Originally from: Brooklyn
Lived in Brooklyn since: 1992
Education: High school education from Oregon school district
Occupation: Realtor for Bachim Reatly (Realty Executives Capital City) and Shop manager for Gervasi & Co
Other notable affiliations: Fire Fighter for Brooklyn fire department
Essay questions
Why are you running for board trustee?
To help move our Village forward in a positive direction.
What are the most important issues facing the board in the next three years?
First is to gain trust back of our community and second to have a more open and transparent board for the community to be more aware of problems them Village is facing.
What should the board’s role be in ensuring the entire village is covered by law enforcement?
The first year contract is already signed so for the second year contract the board will need to listen to community for what the needs will be.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Brooklyn?
I would like to have more community events for residents to enjoy and to draw people into the village to patron local businesses.
What’s the best thing about Brooklyn?
Brooklyn is a great village to live with small town feel with a good school district and great public parks.