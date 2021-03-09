Oregon Ice Arena is considering adding a 37,000-square foot sports and recreation facility to the north side of its North Perry Parkway building.
On Ice Promotions presented its plan before the Planning Commission at its Thursday, March 4, meeting for review. The plan is the last public step in the development process before the Village Board is reviews and votes on the plan at a future meeting.
Commissioners discussed the plans, which will include features such as an indoor rock climbing wall and multiple basketball courts. Construction would begin around May, and finish in November or December. The Planning Commission’s main concern was about guests using the parking lot as a walkway, requesting that a sidewalk be built to connect the front door and the parking lot. It voted to recommend the approval of the plans to the Village Board with that condition.
The plan is for the addition to be the same height as the existing building, and use the same building materials. No additional parking would be needed, as the arena has an agreement with the high school for overflow parking.