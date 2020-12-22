The Jaycee Park West renovation’s contractor is getting a head start on the design – even though the project has yet to reach its fundraising goal.
The Village Board voted unanimously to allow contractor Rettler Corporation to move forward with its park site design and engineering plans Monday, Dec. 21, meeting. Public works director Jeff Rau advised the board this would help the contractor hit the ground running.
“Hopefully we are able to get (Jaycee Park West) up and running in spring with the proper funds,” village planner Elise Cruz said in concurrence.
In October, Cruz said project funds totaled at $254,000 out of the $500,000 fundraising goal. That same month, village staff installed a “goal thermometer” on Oak Street and North Perry Parkway to keep the community engaged in that effort.
According to Rettler Corporation’s scope of services document, the plan is to obtain local and state permits as well as finalize bid packages by April 2021. Construction is set to begin in May 2021, with the park set to fully open in fall 2022, according to the document.
The park would be getting a variety of upgrades.
The contractor plans to design a new baseball and softball complex, pickleball courts and natural turf athletic fields for soccer, lacrosse and rugby, the document states.
The park would also have three hard surface parking lot additions, paved trails, a soft surface play area and new concession and restroom facilities. The design document states would be designed, permitted and contracted by others.
Earlier this fall, design contractor Supreme Structures showed the Planning Commission it was up for that job – and at no cost to the village.
Supreme Structures project designer Blake Herbert appeared at the commission’s October meeting to present a concept plan for the stand, featuring an industrial look reminiscent of Oregon's Tin Man water tower.
The building would have two floors, according to the plan. The first floor’s 1,200 square feet would comprise the stand, bathrooms and storage space. The second floor’s 668 square feet would have an umpire dressing room, an additional bathroom and a space for scoring.
The building's exterior, according to the plan, would feature an orange and gray color palette and display a “Jaycee Sports Park” logo.
“We are ready to move ahead,” Rau said at the meeting.