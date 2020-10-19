As construction continues on the Highlands of Netherwood Park, Village of Oregon public works director Jeff Rau is excited to be part of the preparation.
The 5.4-acre park at 481 Peterson Trail is on track to open in fall 2021, and it’s one of the village’s larger projects in the past few years. And while it’s only half as big as the village’s subdivision ordinances normally require, Rau said it will have plenty of amenities for the 74-acre subdivision it will serve, as well as features not found in any of Oregon’s other parks.
When finished, it will have a multi-use athletic field, paved multi-use paths, a playground, a shade structure, a pavilion and a parking lot for 77 vehicles. Already, just a couple months into construction, contractors were putting the final touches last week on its 10-foot-tall, 1,400-square-foot pavilion while new grass was growing in the playing field.
During a tour of the park Rau led Wednesday, Oct. 14, he demonstrated how flexible the base material is by jumping on it, saying it lasts 15-25 years and is a more durable alternative to wood chips.
As workers hammered and listened to music on a radio, Rau pointed to the pavilion and its shelter, which includes bathrooms and a large concrete mezzanine for when large social gatherings can occur again. There’s also an ADA-compliant drinking fountain, bottle filler and even a pet watering station.
A lack of curbs in the subdivision accommodates people who use wheelchairs, and a spongy rubberized material makes up the playground’s walking bed, Rau said.
Walking closer to the playing field, Rau said it is sodded with an underdrain system.
“There are perforated pipes and trenches under the field that help take excess water away from the field, and charge it into nearby ponds,” Rau said.
That makes the field suitable for sports like soccer, rugby, la crosse and Frisbee, he said. It will feature soccer goals in the future.
“This will be a hub of activity,” Rau said of the park.
When fully built, the Highlands of Netherwood subdivision will feature 125 single-family homes, 14 townhomes and 25 single-family detached condominium units. The subdivision, which features curved roads throughout in a concept known as coving, is located between County Highway CC and West Netherwood Road to the west of Bergamont Boulevard.
Its developer, Verona-based Forward Development Group, agreed in August to pay more than $52,000 to dedicate less than the 10.7 acres in parkland that normally would be required.
Construction began in the summer, after the Village Board gave consultant Rettler Corporation its approval to move forward with construction plans for the site in February.
That was after the board agreed to pay the consultant $114,000 in November 2019 to oversee the design process.