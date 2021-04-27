The Highlands of Netherwood could add 10 more single-family homes to its planned subdivision, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
The 74-acre development has been platted to contain 125 single-family homes, 14 townhomes and 25 single-family detached condominium units. It’s located between County Highway CC and West Netherwood Road to the west of Bergamont Boulevard.
The Planning Commission plans to review a final plat of the Highlands of Netherwood development’s remaining phases at its Thursday, May 6, meeting. From there, commissioners could vote to recommend the plat to the Village Board for final approval later in May.
The board approved a preliminary plat for the development earlier this month, on the condition the developer satisfy some outstanding fees, Cruz said.
A plat is a map of the parcels in a proposed subdivision that shows the layout of streets, alleys, blocks and other elements. The preliminary plat provides the entitlement to build, and the final plat updates with details.