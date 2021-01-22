Highlands of Netherwood apartment proposal goes to Feb. 4 hearing

The Highlands of Netherwood housing development might get an apartment complex added to its neighborhood this year.
Verona-based Forward Development Group’s proposed market-rate apartment complex comprises 110 units, village planner Elise Cruz wrote in a letter to neighbors, and would take up eight lots in the Highlands of Netherwood subdivision, as well as a parcel at 5264 County Hwy. CC. But before any building can happen, the Village of Oregon needs to annex that portion of the development into its boundaries.
The Planning Commission has set a public hearing regarding Forward Development Group’s general development plan for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, over Zoom. Attendees will have the chance to provide their input on the plan that night. The Commission conducted a conceptual review of Forward Development Group’s initial proposal at its January meeting, where staff appeared to favor it.
After the hearing, commissioners will vote whether to recommend the general development plan to the Village Board for its approval. Cruz said trustees are likely to examine the plans at their Monday, Feb. 22, meeting. The village could also look at annexing the site within the next few months, Cruz said.
Forward Development Group, Cruz wrote in the letter, is requesting a rezone of the site to allow for multifamily residential uses, as the plan includes buildings that are two stories tall. The general development plan also calls for both indoor garage and outdoor surface parking for residents.
For more information about the meeting, email Cruz at ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us.