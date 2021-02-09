Just over two months before Brooklyn residents will vote whether to grant Brit Springer another term as village president, she has taken an indefinite leave of absence.
Trustee Pat Hawkey, a former village president from 2015-17, will serve in that capacity in the meantime.
During a Village Board meeting Thursday, Feb. 4, Springer said that due to a “very unfortunate situation with my family,” she would “effectively have to step down and take a leave of absence.” Springer remains on the ballot for the spring election as she has not stated she is vacating her president seat.
The board unanimously chose Hawkey after a three-and-a-half-hour closed session.
Neither Springer nor Hawkey replied to several attempts for comment on the interim position change.
Clerk Linda Kuhlman emphasized in an email to the Observer on Friday, Feb. 5, that Springer did not step down, but would be on extended leave..
Hawkey’s term as a trustee will end April 20, and as she did not file to run again; her role as interim president will also end that day, Kuhlman said.
If Springer wins re-election and accepts another term as president, but still needs to be on a leave of absence, the new Village Board will have to convene to appoint a new interim president at that time, Kuhlman said. There are no other challengers on the ballot, but in 2017, Clayton Schultz defeated Hawkey in a write-in campaign.