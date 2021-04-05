In efforts to bring more affordable housing to the Village of Oregon, one developer is looking to build duplexes on Janesville Street that would suit 30-50% of Dane County’s median income.
After introducing its affordable housing concept to the village last summer, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is bringing its final proposals to a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 15 for review and a vote. Habitat’s plans feature eight duplexes with a total of four buildings on a 1.3-acre site at 769 Janesville St.
If the public and commissioners seem satisfied with the developer’s proposals, the Planning Commission would vote to recommend them to the Village Board for a final vote at its Monday, May 3, meeting. If the board approves, Habitat would construct the duplexes later this year or in early 2022, village planner Elise Cruz told the Observer.
Commissioners will review both the developer’s general development and specific implementation plans after the April 15 public hearing.
While it is typical for the Planning Commission to review general development and specific implementation plans in separate meetings, Cruz said it is also possible to both in one sitting, as it can save time.
The developer’s general development plan outlines requests for any “flexibilities” it would like to have outside of what the village typically allows in any given zoning district, according to a letter Cruz wrote to neighbors. For example, this can include requests for changes to parking requirements and density.
The specific implementation plan details a project’s particulars, like what the materials for the roofing or siding can be. That’s the final step in the approval process before building permits are issued and construction can begin.
Cruz’s letter also outlined the specifics of the Habitat development.
A home currently located on the Janesville Street site will remain, according to the letter, and workers will construct a new garage on the site. A smaller cottage on the property will be removed as part of the redevelopment, Cruz wrote.
The eight duplex units would be accessed off a private cul-de-sac and would be owned by families who are eligible for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s home ownership program.
Habitat takes care of its homeowner’s mortgages and has them take classes about financial literacy and related topics, Cruz told the Observer last summer. In turn, the homeowners clock around 350 hours of sweat equity of construction of their future home.
Cruz wrote the homes would be two stories high, and feature one-stall garages, as well as parking in the driveway and in a small communal lot.
The site would also include a green outdoor space, Cruz wrote, and a walking path for residents around a stormwater management pond, which would improve drainage for surrounding properties to the north of the site.
The applicant, Cruz wrote, plans to maintain a landscaped buffer to the west side of the property as well to preserve as “many trees as possible.” There would also be historical markers around the shared green space to convey the site’s past.
For more information about Habitat’s plans, email Cruz at ecruz@vil.oregon.wi.us or call 835-6291.