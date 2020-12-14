Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly fired a handgun into a house in the Town of Dunn Friday morning.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded at 8:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Trout Trail. The home’s resident told police a man came to his front door, fired one round into his porch, then left in a newer model Honda Accord, silver or gray in color. No one was injured, the release stated.
Witnesses describe the vehicle as having dealer plates with a registration tag in the rear window. The person who shot the home is described in the news release as a white male between 5’4” and 5’8” tall with a thin build, wearing a black bandana or gator-type face mask, dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 284-6900.