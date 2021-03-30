A proposal for an artisan pizza restaurant and bar is now up for Village Board approval after the Planning Commission voted to recommend it at a special March 29 meeting.
Influencing that vote was a decision to maintain the historic aesthetic of two buildings in Oregon’s downtown at 113 and 119 S. Main St.
Good Company owners Patrick Sweeney and Matthew Stebbins would remodel the interior of the buildings that housed Charlie’s on Main until that business closed last fall. The new restaurant and bar is slated to open by late May.
But while the owners were originally looking to completely redesign the exterior of each space, they would now preserve each building’s current look per some feedback they received at a Thursday, March 4, virtual joint Planning and Historic Preservation Commission meeting, which sent them back to the drawing board with their design consultant, OPN Architects.
After bringing their revisions back to the Monday, March 29, joint Planning and Historic Preservation Commission meeting, staff appeared pleased with how much the owners made the building’s face look like the historical photo of a former tenant, the Powers and Wackman Hats and Caps store.
The Village Board could consider reviewing and voting on those revisions within the next few months. And because the buildings are on the national register, the process to change their facades requires the Historic Preservation Commission review.
Commissioners particularly liked how the owners maintained the building’s existing cast iron beams, as well as a “fixed window” look as portrayed in the photo. OPN Architects representative Brett Rottinghaus said the windows would open to conserve the business’ original atmospheric concept.
Historic Preservation Commission member Arlan Kay called the revisions “great improvements” from the previous design.
“We appreciate the respect here,” Kay said during the meeting.
At the March 4 meeting, Rottinghaus presented a concept that had a window system that would have been mechanized to flip-open. But Kay had expressed concern for the removal of a cast iron column that would have created that forward-flipping window, arguing it was an important part of the building’s history.
Sweeney said during the March 4 meeting that keeping the columns would not work for any functional new concept. He said he was on board for maintaining each building’s facade, but “from a functionality standpoint this is the way this kind of business can thrive.”
Ultimately, Sweeney agreed to make the suggested changes.
While commissioners had feedback for Good Company’s exterior, they were satisfied with the plans for the interior remodel and menu offerings.
Construction workers would expose the brick of the inside, Sweeney told the Observer last fall, and connect the Charlie’s on Main and Main Event space, which is currently a dining room reserved for catered events, separate from the bar. The Good Company concept features a wrap-around horseshoe bar, and a color palette with teals, grays and charcoal greens that evoke an urban and open atmosphere.
Menu options would be primarily pizza-focused, Sweeney said, made with fresh and locally grown ingredients and on a wood-fired stove. He added there will also be “supper club nods” like Friday night fish frys, weekend brunch, salads and pastas.
Drinks would include self-tap beer, “old staples” like Manhattan and old fashioned cocktails as well as a variety of wines.