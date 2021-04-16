A co-owner of planned Oregon restaurant Good Company is charged with felony stalking and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct after a woman accused him of threatening and monitoring her.
Patrick Sweeney allegedly monitored the victim with a GPS tracker, recorded videos of her with another man and threatened to shoot someone she was dating in the head, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court April 16. Channel 3000 broke the initial story that same day.
The Oregon Observer has since requested the criminal complaint from Dane County Circuit Court.
An anonymous person first reported the incidents to an officer in the Village of Oregon Police Department, the Channel 3000 story states.
The victim, according to the Channel 3000 story, said she received abusive text messages from Sweeney, who called her derogatory names and tried to forcefully take her phone when he thought she was texting another man.
When an officer read Sweeney his charges, Channel 3000 reported, citing the court documents, that Sweeney said “Oh, that’s it? Not bad. Thought it could be worse.”
Online court records show that Sweeney was released on a $500 signature bond after his initial April 16 court appearance, with conditions that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He owns three other restaurants in the Madison area, including Lucille, Merchant and the Brothers Three.
Good Company is slated to open at 113 and 119 S. Main Street by Memorial Day, according to its Facebook page. Restaurant and bar Charlie’s on Main and The Main Event formerly occupied the spaces until closing last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This story will be updated.