Owners Patrick Sweeney and Matthew Stebbins will redesign the face of their Good Company restaurant proposal after presenting their concept to the Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission Thursday, March 4.
The owners are looking to remodel the 113 and 119 S. Main St. spaces – formerly home to Charlie’s on Main and The Main Event – and open the new restaurant and bar, Good Company by Memorial Day on May 31.
They presented designs for the inside and facade of the proposed artisan pizza restaurant and boutique wine bar to commissioners March 4. But while the concepts for the indoors received little comment or pushback – the redesign for the front of the building became a sticking point for Historic Preservation Commission chair Arlan Kay.
Along with their architect, Brett Rottinghaus of OPN Architects, the owners also shared a concept for a window system that would be mechanized to flip-up to open.
That would make the sidewalk more of an extension of the restaurant and bring people in, Sweeney said. The air flow would also help customers feel more comfortable dining-in with masks off, he said, and they want to provide as safe of an environment as possible for patrons.
“In the age of COVID-19, you want to be as open as possible,” Stebbins said.
But while Kay noted his appreciation that the proposal referenced an undated historical photo of a former tenant – Powers and Wackman Hats and Caps store – showing paneled windows that Sweeney and Stebbins plan to restore to return to a more historic appearance, he expressed concern for the removal of a cast iron column in order to create the forward-flipping window.
“You have historic materials there that need to be maintained and be respected,” Kay said. “The columns still in-tact are very important to maintain.”
Kay and other members of the Historic Preservation Commission said they were okay with construction workers connecting the former Charlie’s on Main and The Main Event spaces inside into one cohesive restaurant, and even with shifting the main entry door leftward on the facade, but they appeared unwilling to budge on the preservation of the iron columns.
If the columns were to remain, the window system as proposed would not work, Sweeney said. Kay suggested creating two operable windows, in-between the columns. Sweeney said that idea had been previously explored but abandoned when it seemed unfeasible for their vision.
Keeping the columns there would not work for any functional new concept, Sweeney said.
“We’re all on board to maintain the facade, but from a functionality standpoint, this is the only way this kind of business can thrive,” Stebbins said.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter said during the meeting Oregon is one of the last remaining villages in Dane County with a historic downtown and Kay said the Masonic building that Good Company would move into is the only one on the district on the national register, making it the district’s most important building.
Because it is on the national register, the process to change the building’s exterior requires review from the commission.
Another joint meeting of the Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission has been set for March 29 to review the reworked facade proposal.