Randy Glysch will be Oregon’s next Village Board president – and Mary Lokuta and Troy Pankratz won races to serve on the Oregon School District board of education.
Glysch won by a margin of 722 votes in the Tuesday, April 6, election against Jenna Jacobson to succeed Jeanne Carpenter as the next village president, according to unofficial results published on Tuesday night (results are considered unofficial until certified by the county and state).
For school district races, with 11 of 12 precincts in Dane County reporting, in Area I, representing the Village of Oregon, Mary Lokuta outpolled Josh King, 3,065-1,549. In Green County, two precincts went to King with a combined total of 106-81. One Rock County precinct in the district had yet to report as of press time.
In Area III, which comprises the towns of Brooklyn, Montrose, Oregon, Rutland and Union and the Village of Brooklyn, incumbent Troy Pankratz outpolled challenger Aaron Heisler in Dane County, 2,948-1,519. In Green County, Heisler won the two precincts with a combined total of, 95-88. One Rock County precinct in the district had yet to report as of press time.
This year’s election had 24 local and regional government seats open, three of which were contested. The towns had a combined 13 seats up for reelection.
Dane County also had an executive race, and voters chose the next state superintendent of schools. The ballot also had a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom were incumbents running unopposed.
For the Village of Oregon trustee race, Derek Below won a seat after running unopposed. At least one write-in candidate received 25.6% of that vote. Village resident Carlene Bechen announced her write-in campaign for trustee just over a month ago.While ballots for the Village of Brooklyn featured mostly incumbents, four residents announced write-in campaigns after a controversial decision a few months ago to abolish the village police department.
Incumbent Brooklyn Village Board president Brit Springer received 19% of votes while the rest went to at least one write-in candidate. Newcomer Carol Smith and incumbent Heather Kirkpatrick, getting 8% and 7% of the vote respectively, also lost to at least one write-in.
Brooklyn residents Micheal Brusberg, Brandon Arndt, Jacob Bachim launched write-in campaigns for Village Board trustee positions in February. Resident Mark Bruner started a campaign for the board president role.
The Town of Oregon had a contested election for its constable position and a newcomer for its Board of Supervisors.
Town of Oregon constable Kurt Maher won reelection over challenger Sean Somers with 72% of the vote. And Kate Gladding, who ran unopposed, won an open board seat. Incumbent Fred Clark Jr. won reelection for his supervisor position, as did board chair Wayne Ace.
Three Town of Dunn incumbents won re-election, with no challengers. They are Town Chair Ed Minihan and supervisors Jeffry Hodgson and Steve Greb.
Town of Rutland board supervisor Deana Zentner won the board chair seat in that jurisdiction. Newcomers Susan Williams and Steve Williams won positions as board supervisor and constable seats, respectively. Reelected for another term were clerk Dawn George and treasurer Kim Sime, who ran unopposed.
County executive Joe Parisi won again for a third full term against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson with nearly 80% of the vote.
Parisi, who has held the role of executive for a decade, had centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.
For state Department of Public Instruction superintendent, Jill Underly won over challenger Deborah Kerr in the state-wide race, succeeding Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who had been appointed in 2018 after former superintendent Tony Evers won the gubernatorial race.