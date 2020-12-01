April 2021 will bring a new village president to Oregon.
In addition to Village Board trustees Jenna Jacobson and Randy Glysch running for village president, there will be 24 local and regional governmental seats open for election this year, and the opportunity to run for any of those begins officially next week.
Eight seats are open among the Oregon and Brooklyn village boards, as well as two for the Oregon School District. In the townships, there are a combined 13 seats up for re-election, and a regional Dane County executive race will also be featured this spring.
All but one person in the Town of Oregon has expressed interest in running again, as have two of the three people up for re-election in the Town of Dunn.
At least one member of the Village of Oregon board of trustees, Cory Horton, has told the Observer he’s undecided whether he’ll run again, as has Pat Hawkey on the Village of Brooklyn Board.
Incumbents have until the last week of December to formally declare their intent to not run again.
For most local and county governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates can start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures is Sunday, Dec. 1. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Nomination papers circulated prior to Dec. 1 will not be counted toward a candidate’s total number of signatures.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.
The spring election, held Tuesday, April 6, will feature local races, a race for Dane County executive and a state Superintendent of Public Instruction contest.
Village of Oregon
The Village president post is up for grabs after current president Jeanne Carpenter announced that she doesn’t plan to run for re-election. She said that she needs to “double-down” on making sure her business, Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, is able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Jacobson and Glysch have stepped up to fill the role of village president. Both have been on the village board for a few years.
Jacobson has been a trustee since 2017, and serves as the chair of the Personnel and Public Safety Committee and on the Fire/EMS Commission. She’s also on the Board of Review, and was on the Finance, Buildings and Facilities Committee.
“Oregon is a fantastic place to live. We are a flourishing community with an incredible small-town feel,” she said in a news release. “As we continue to grow and become more diverse, we need strong leadership that makes decisions with a long-term vision that will ensure Oregon remains a great place for everyone to live, work, and play.”
Glysch wrote in a news release that as a member of the Oregon community for more than three decades, he has the time to dedicate to the position and wants to take the village into the future.
“I want to preserve our small home town feel, but provide the necessary decisions for our Village to be fiscally strong and vibrant,” he said. “I will continue (to) make my Village decisions based on honesty, integrity, fairness, and what is best for the Village and its residents.”
All of the seats are all two-year at-large seats, meaning any adult resident in the village can run for any of the seats.
Oregon School District
Two seats will be opening up for the Oregon school board.
Area I and Area III both have one seat up for re-election, which are currently held by board president Steve Zach and Troy Pankratz, respectively. Pankratz said he will be running again, while Zach has not announced his intentions.
Village of Brooklyn
There could be up to four new faces on the Village of Brooklyn Board of Trustees this spring.
Only one of the incumbents whose terms are ending has responded to the Observer as of Monday, Nov. 30, as to whether they’ll run again – Pat Hawkey said she wasn’t sure if she’d run again. The other three – president Brit Springer, Todd Klahn and Heather Kirkpatrick – had not replied to requests from the Observer by press time to indicate whether they’ll run again.
All of the seats are at-large, and more than six candidates would result in a primary in February.
Town of Oregon
Three of the five seats on the Oregon Town Board are up for election this year, as is the constable role.
Those seats, held by supervisors Fred Clark, Jr. and Steve Root and chair Wayne Ace, all plan to be nominated as candidates for the spring election at a January caucus, for which a date has yet to be determined.
Kurt Maher, who is currently the constable, did not answer as to whether he planned to run for re-election. The two other supervisor seats are elected in even-numbered years.
Town of Rutland
Six Rutland seats are up for re-election in April.
Town board chair Peter Loughrin, who is up for re-election, told the Observer Monday he will not seek another term on the board. Supervisor Dave Grueneberg, also up for re-election, had not filed non-candidacy paperwork leading up to the election, town clerk Dawn George told the Observer last week. Neither has George, whose town clerk seat is up for re-election, or Kim Sime, the town treasurer.
Two constables, Shawn Hillestad and Nels Wethal, are also up for re-election in 2021.
Town of Dunn
Town chair Ed Minihan plans to run for his seat again – one he’s held for 41 years now.
There are two other town board seats up for re-election this year – one held by town supervisor Jeffrey Hodgson, who plans to run again, and the other by Steve Gerb, who has not indicated his plans either way.
Minihan told the Observer that he wants to run again to continue to see preservation of farmland – even after his wife died a few months ago.
““She was a major part of all that has happened in the Town of Dunn,” he said. “For me, it will be difficult without my chief counsel.
“The legacy of the Town of Dunn is more hers than mine,” Minihan added. “But as with many of the couples making things happen in the town, we did it together.”
Dane County
Dane County executive Joe Parisi will run for his third term in April 2021, citing the country’s need for coordination in COVID-19 recovery as the main focus of his campaign.
Parisi was first elected to the county executive seat in 2011 during a special election after former executive Kathleen Falk announced her resignation. He then won two additional terms in 2013 and 2017.
In a news release from Tuesday, Nov. 17, Parisi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has tested Dane County residents and has torn at the fabric of our well-beings.
“The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime,” he said in the release. “They also present great opportunities to do what we do best in Dane County – bring people together, get work done, and deliver tangible results.”
Parisi, a Dane County native, was previously a state Assembly Representative for the 48th district and county clerk. U.S. Rep Mark Pocan (WI-02) and state Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) are co-chairing Parisi’s campaign.
““Under Executive Parisi’s leadership, Dane County has led the state with our humanitarian response to the current health crisis,” Stubbs said in the news release. “Only weeks into the pandemic, the County Executive put together initiatives to help renters, small businesses, food pantries and daycare centers weather the storm.”
There are no County Board of Supervisors elections this year; those are held in even-numbered years.
There are four documents that a person is required to fill out when seeking candidacy for the Dane County executive: a Campaign Finance Registration statement form that should be filled out prior to announcing intentions to run; a Declaration of Candidacy form; nomination papers that should include at least 500 signatures from the district of candidacy, and no more than 1,000; and a completed Statement of Economic Interest describing what organizations a candidate’s immediate family members are involved with, where their income comes from and what real estate is owned.
All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
If there are more than two candidates running for a single district, a primary election will be held to narrow the field on Tuesday, Feb. 16.