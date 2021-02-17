Candidates Randy Glysch and Jenna Jacobson will advance to the spring election to vie for the Village Board president seat after the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary.
That means both Glysch and Jacobson, board trustees, will appear on the April 6 ballot. Glysch garnered the most votes by far with 813, followed by Jacobson with 416. Candidate and trustee Jerry Bollig amassed 301 votes, but not enough to stay in the race.
Whether Jacobson or Glysch become village president, their two trustee seats will become vacant as both are up for a new term this year. Both trustees filed non-candidacy papers for their roles in December. One person, Derek Below, has filed nomination papers to run as a trustee, meaning the new board will need to decide whether to appoint one or two members, hold a special election or leave the seat or seats vacant.
Village board terms are staggered, meaning the president and three trustees are typically elected in odd-numbered years. The remaining three trustees are elected in even-numbered years.
Jacobson and Glysch told the Observer their main priorities are navigating the village through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting the new administrator acclimated to the community and ensuring the board has a full panel of trustees when and if they assume their presidential role. Both candidates have appeared to set their sights on Oregon’s future and growth.
Glysch, a Madison College psychology professor, has served on the board as a trustee since 2018, vice chairing the Historical Preservation committee and previously chairing the Fire/EMS District Commission. He has been part of the village’s Coalition on Aging, Personnel and Public Safety committee and Library Board.
He said he has a reputation of “getting things done” to prove that community projects like the new library will come through. Glysch moved to the village in 2013 and almost immediately led a full restoration for the pump house under the water tower, turning the downtown icon into a welcome center. He followed that by leading the repainting of the Tin Man water tower and construction of new Oregon Area Food Pantry and Oregon Youth Center buildings.
Jacobson said she works as a financial analyst with a company in Madison. She has been a trustee since 2017, and serves as the chair of the Personnel and Public Safety committee and on the Fire/EMS Commission. She’s also on the Board of Review, and was on the Finance, Buildings and Facilities Committee.
As a member of the Oregon Housing Coalition, she is seeking to bring more affordable housing developments like those proposed by Lakestone Properties and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s on Janesville Street. And in serving as a board representative on the village’s Council on Diversity and Inclusion, she wants to make sure Oregon’s growing and diversifying population feels welcome and represented.