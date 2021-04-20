After four decades of service to the village, Gary Disch is retiring.
The assistant public works director announced in a letter inside the April 19 Village Board meeting packet his last day will be May 31.
“This was a difficult decision for me but I could not have had a better job over the years,” Disch wrote to public works director Jeff Rau in a letter. “I wish nothing but the best for you and the village in the future.”
Disch wrote to the Observer in a Tuesday, April 20, email that he’s enjoyed all his years working in the Village of Oregon, and that his coworkers are the reason why. He said he never felt like a superior or someone’s boss.
“I will miss you all,” Disch wrote.
His career started in 1979, Rau said, when Disch first became a village employee. Two decades later, Disch came into his assistant public works director role.
“Through all of this, Gary has humbly worked behind the scenes, often unnoticed and has never done work expecting anything in return,” Rau wrote.
He said he had the honor of working beside Disch for the past six years — his tenure as public works director.
“I relied heavily on Gary and his wealth of knowledge to help me succeed and understand the many intricacies of our village,” Rau said.
He came to know Disch as gentle, patient and caring, as well as a meticulous and selfless employee.
In Disch’s retirement, Rau said people can expect to see Disch tending to the flowers in Oregon’s downtown. He might also weed the roundabouts on Highway 138, or “take care of things” up at the cemetery.
“I wish him and his wife, Donna, the very best,” Rau wrote. “I hope that his retirement years are full of the rewards of a job exceptionally well done.
“Well done, Gary,” he added. “Well done.”