It’s rare for write-in candidates to succeed in elections.
But four write-ins in the Village of Brooklyn – all who launched their campaigns in February at least partly in protest of village actions – have filled the three open slots on the Village Board and ousted the incumbent president.
Mark Bruner will assume the role of president from Brit Springer, while Brandon Arndt, Jacob Bachim and Michael Brusberg will become new trustees. Each of the write-ins received more than 200 votes apiece, while neither of the incumbents – Brit Springer and Heather Kirkpatrick – nor challenger Carol Smith received more than 100 votes.
Bruner, a former village trustee from 2005-2012, told the Observer that part of the reason he and the other successful write-in candidates launched their campaigns was the village board’s February decision to dissolve the police department.
He said he and the three new trustees didn’t really know each other before banding together, but found common ground.
“We got to know each other and all agreed we’re not happy with how the board has been conducting,” he said. “Making the board open, transparent and accessible – that’s what we focused on. We blanketed this village and didn’t dwell on negatives. We talked to people in a positive way about the changes we want to make to move Brooklyn forward.”
Dane County clerk Scott McDonnell told WISC Channel 3 in a story from April 7 that he had only seen a slate of write-in candidates win once before, in the Town of Middleton in 2015, with a similar catalyst: The board had voted to dissolve its police department in favor of using county services. But that time it was only two write-ins who won.
Write-ins have a more difficult time winning – without a name printed on a ballot, candidates have to rely on voters to remember their names and spelling them correctly. That alone can make write-in campaigns longshots for success.
Brooklyn had 38% voter turnout in the April 6 election, with 253 Dane County and 104 Green County residents participating out of 661 registered voters.
Five other candidates received write-in votes for trustee: incumbent Todd Klahn who declined to run for re-election (8 votes between both counties), Pat Hawkey (5), Mark Bruner (2), RJ Corbet (1) and Dave Peth (1).
Only two names appeared on the ballot for the three open seats, meaning without the write-ins, the board would have had to appoint someone to the position of third trustee, Kuhlman told the Observer.
Bruner said he is looking forward to working with the three incumbent trustees on the board, not ostracizing them.
“I don’t want to see it go 4-3, that’s not right,” he said. “I want to work together for the improvement of Brooklyn. ”
Bruner added that his first goal as president is to reach out to people who own businesses in Brooklyn to find out how happy they are there, what the board can do to improve their relationship with the village and what the board needs to do to attract more businesses to the village.
“The more people we can reach, the more people will understand our goals and priorities,” he said.