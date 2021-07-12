A former Oregon youth soccer coach arrested in Texas last month on felony charges of sexually assaulting a child has been extradited to Wisconsin.
Daniel Gildea, 37, was booked into Dane County Jail on Thursday, July 8, after being arrested on June 10 in Williamson County, Texas, for charges stemming from a Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Gildea is alleged to have sexually abused an Oregon woman during one-on-one training sessions in 2012 and 2013 when she was 11 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives that the abuse began after she injured her knee while skiing. Gildea, her soccer coach, offered to help her rehabilitate, according to the complaint.
During one-on-one sessions that mostly took place outdoors, out of the view of others, Gildea inappropriately touched her while helping her stretch, the complaint states. The woman told detectives it happened during every one-on-one training session she had with him – at least once a week during soccer season – and similar incidents happened in the basement of her home in Oregon.
The woman said the abuse ended when she was 13 and began wearing spandex under her shorts to keep Gildea from touching her, according to the complaint.
Gildea, a citizen of the United Kingdom who Patty said came to America through a program to place British soccer coaches with U.S. teams, was a coach at Sting Soccer Club in Texas. Patty sought a criminal complaint and arrest warrant to keep Gildea from fleeing the U.S. once he learned of the complaint and the nature of the charge, according to a Wisconsin State Journal story.
His initial appearance in Dane County court was held Monday, July 12. Gildea’s $15,000 bond agreement, set by Judge Nicholas McNamara, prohibits him from having any contact with the victim or her family and to have no contact with children other than his own. The bond agreement also required Gildea to surrender his UK passport.
