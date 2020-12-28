Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese has temporarily closed after an employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a business Facebook post dated Friday, Dec, 25, Oregon’s living room is closing until “sometime in January.” During that time, staff will follow Public Health Madison and Dane County COVID-19 protocols, which includes deep cleaning.
“We ask for your understanding as we navigate through these challenging times,” the post reads. “Anyone who knows the Firefly Family, knows that the safety of our baristas and our customers is our number one priority.”
This is apparently the first time Firefly, 114 N. Main St., has had to close because of a positive COVID-19 result.
In March, the coffee shop pivoted to curbside to-go orders following the state’s Safer at Home mandate.
The business reopened its dining room in June, when county restrictions at that point allowed restaurants to seat up to 50% of its occupancy.