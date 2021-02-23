The percentage of registered voters in the greater Oregon area who participated in the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary sits at just over 15% – a slight drop from last February, despite there being two local races on the ballot this year.
Two primary elections were held in the Oregon area on Tuesday, Feb. 16 – one for Village of Oregon board president; the other, a four-way contest for Oregon School District board’s Seat I.
The spring primary brought 1,599 voters, or 20.5% turnout, in the Village of Oregon, according to unofficial vote tallies. There were 88 voters in the Village of Brooklyn, which is the same number as those who voted in February 2020, but because of an increase in registered voters during the fall election cycle, it drops the participation percentage to 9.3% in 2021, in comparison to 15.6%.
The results are considered unofficial because they haven’t been certified by the state, a process that occurs during every election that is expected to start this week.
Of the surrounding townships, Town of Oregon had the highest percentage of voters participate, with 418 people, or 17.1% turnout; the towns of Rutland and Dunn, of which portions of them are in the Oregon School District boundaries, had 9.5% and 8.8% voter turnout, respectively. That translates to 146 Rutland voters participating in the Feb. 16 primary, and 342 Dunn voters.
Voter turnout by absentee ballot was also lower in the Feb. 16 primary, to an average of 44.9%.
None of the municipalities had even half of ballots returned that way. The Town of Dunn has the highest percentage of absentee ballots, with 48.5%, or 166 votes, cast that way, with the Village of Oregon not far behind with 47.3%, or 756 absentee ballots.
Both the towns of Oregon and Rutland had slightly less than 40% of ballots submitted as absentee, and the Village of Brooklyn had the lowest percentage, with 27.3%.
The percentage of absentee ballots, which can be averaged to 44% throughout the villages and towns, dipped significantly from the three previous elections that have occurred since the start of the pandemic last March. Both the April and August 2020 elections saw at least 77% votes cast through absentee ballots, with the following November 2020 decreasing slightly to 72.3%.
Some of the municipalities, such as the towns of Oregon and Rutland, had a high rate of absentee ballots issued, but not returned – half of Rutland’s absentee ballots went unreturned, as did 110 ballots in the Town of Oregon.
Voters here were more likely to support state superintendent candidates Jill Underly – who ultimately came in first in the state-wide race – and Sheila Briggs. Just more than 35% of Village of Oregon voters cast their ballots for Underly, with the towns having a similar percentage of votes going toward her; in the townships, support for Briggs ranged between 21% and 31% of the overall vote.
Brooklyn voters differed on their choice for state superintendent – nearly 45% of them chose Underly, and Deborah Kerr, who was the state-wide second-place finisher, received another 23% of the vote.
The April 6 election will feature a handful of local races. Village of Oregon residents will be able to choose their preferred candidate, and in addition to the Oregon School District board’s Area I seat race, there will be a second race for Seat II, where incumbent Tim Pankratz will face a challenge from newcomer Aaron Heisler.
And while no one filed by the Jan. 5 deadline to formally run against Village of Brooklyn board candidates, there have been multiple write-in campaigns following the board’s decision to dissolve the police department, which was prompted by a $10,000 settlement over a 2016 unlawful entry lawsuit.
Brooklyn residents Micheal Brusberg, Brandon Ardnt, Jacob Bachim have launched write-in campaigns for Village Board trustee positions. Resident Mark Bruner started a campaign for the board president role.
There will also be a county-wide race for Dane County executive, where incumbent Joe Parisi will vie the seat he’s held for a full decade. Town of Springdale resident Mary Ann Nicholson is running as an independent candidate to challenge him.