Owning a business can be tough.
And business owners are always adapting to change, whether that is propelled by a pandemic or a three-month-long local construction project.
For businesses on Oregon’s North Main Street, some owners told the Observer they are faring just fine financially, while others have seen sales instead drop as a result of limited customer accessibility from the street.
As you drive into Oregon on North Main Street, you’ll see manhole and sewer lining reconstructions, a water main installation and the removal of curb and gutter from Grove Street to northern village limits.
The improvements are part of long-term agreement between the Village of Oregon and Dane County to transfer the jurisdiction and maintenance of County Highways MM and CC from one governing body to the other. That means once the North Main project is done, the village will preside over each highway’s upkeep, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in spring.
The county and village have agreed to split project duties and costs down the middle, with the county paying $950,000, and the village around $960,000. The village is also spending $650,000 for utility fixes.
The improvements came with anticipated water shutoffs and limited driveway accessibility earlier this spring.
But now, as the county starts its portion of the project, the customers and employees of North Main Street businesses have only appeared to deal with limited driveway and parking lot accessibility.
It has also helped that motorists can use Market Street as a detour, and that one lane on North Main has remained open to local traffic.
And that has had a positive impact on some North Main businesses.
For Weaver Auto Value, 787 N. Main St., the Market Street detour is of great benefit.
“It hasn’t bothered us much at all,” assistant manager Allen Hagemen told the Observer.
But Oregon Floral, 933 N. Main St., has seen around a 75% drop in sales since earlier this spring, owner Sara Lopez told the Observer, conjecturing it was related to construction.
She said she intended to extend the store’s hours once the mask mandate and social distancing orders were lifted June 2, but she has yet to do so. It’s also been hard for her customers and staff to access the parking lot from North Main.
But as weddings and other events needing flowers were postponed from 2020 to this year, Lopez said, that is keeping the floral shop afloat amid construction.
Hometown Pharmacy, 815 N. Main St. , has seen a “less than 10%” dip in sales from 2019, guest manager Chris Meicher told the Observer.
Meicher said customers and staff have dealt with some accessibility issues, also from North Main, but it helps that pharmacy services are a need and “not a want.”
The pharmacy offers the COVID-19 vaccine, and soon, tests to detect the virus.
“It’s just a pain to get from one side of town to the other, but everyone is making due," Hagemen said.