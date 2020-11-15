Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.