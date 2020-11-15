Earlier this fall, Town of Oregon residents observed there wasn’t a formal policy to notify the public about a vacancy on their Board of Supervisors.
So they decided to do something about it.
At the town’s annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, voters unanimously passed two initiatives that changed how the town facilitates its elections.
First, the municipality replaced its caucus system with a nomination process -- anyone interested in serving on the board needs to file an application. Per state law and starting with the April 2021 election, candidates for town offices need at least 20 signatures to be on the ballot. Nomination papers for the April 2021 can be circulated starting Dec. 1, 2020.
The second initiative required the town board to create a public process for filling board vacancies The first step in accomplishing that was assembling an ad hoc Policy Committee, which met Wednesday, Nov. 11, to come up with recommendations the board is set to review in January 2021.
The committee comprises four town residents, including chair Tim Yanacheck. He told the Observer they are suggesting that when a board member vacates their seat, the public receives a two-week notice in local newspapers, on the Town of Oregon website and through other mediums.
“At the end of those two weeks, people have another two weeks to submit a written application (for candidacy),” Yanacheck said.
The application document will help verify the candidate is eligible to serve on the board, he said. It will include essay questions about why they are deciding to run, and what they can contribute to town policies. The exact wording of those inquiries has yet to be worked out, he said.
Next, the committee proposes the town chairman, Wayne Ace, invite the prospective candidates to appear before the board in a forum. The applicants would make statements, and board members would ask about their qualifications. Yanacheck said the process would be similar to the Village of Oregon’s.
He said he was the one who proposed coming up with a formalized system at the town’s annual meeting.
With Phil Van Kampen vacating his Town of Oregon seat over the summer upon moving to the Village of Oregon, Yanacheck said the seat was filled by a vote of the remaining four supervisors at the August board meeting with little to no public input.
If the town accepts the Policy Committee’s proposal, he said that would likely result in better, and more informed, candidates.
“Democracy would be enhanced,” he said.