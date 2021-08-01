If you're looking to make some "easy money" while supporting a good cause, an Oregon Area Fire/EMS Association raffle may be of interest.
More than $20,000 in prizes will be awarded with proceeds used to purchase new equipment for fire department and emergency medical services use, according to a flyer for the raffle, including a $10,000 First Prize.
Tickets are $100 each and up to four people may share in the purchase of the ticket, the flyer states.
A total of 29 cash prizes will be disbursed ranging from $125 to $10,000.
The drawing is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Oregon Fire Station, 131 Spring St. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win, according to the flyer.
Stop by the Spring Street fire station, or call (608) 835-5587 to purchase tickets.
For more information about the raffle rules, visit facebook.com/OregonWisFireEMS.